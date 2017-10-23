Monday at 10: Contractor confesses to unqualified work after ruining homes in two states

Several Mid-Southerners watched their American dream turn into a nightmare after an unlicensed contractor botched their home renovation.

"I let my guard down. I didn't do what I normally do. I didn't do my homework like I normally would," Mark Miller said.

Miller, an East Memphis homeowner, paid $44,000 for a job that left his home in shambles!

The same can be said about David Jeffries' home in Arkansas after the same contractor abandoned the job mid-renovation.

"I wasn't able to retire because of what was going on here," Jeffries said.

Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise tracked down the source of their nightmare and he reluctantly admits to his wrongdoing--on camera.

Monday at 10 p.m., watch his confession and learn the simple, 10-minute search that would've knocked this man out of the running for these contracting jobs.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.