Flea market, volleyball at odds for use of Southaven Arena

Southaven's board of aldermen is looking to make the best decision for the city regarding the use of the Southaven Arena.

"We have to make decisions not always good vs. bad, but better vs. good," Mayor Darren Musselwhite said.

Monday, the board made the decision to accept a contract from DeSoto Legacy, a competitive volleyball organization for young girls.

Contract concerns came from flea market owners who said volleyball tournaments would limit their ability to bring in thousands of shoppers and vendors.

"They bring merchandise that is not available anywhere else at prices that aren't available anywhere else," the flea market owner said.

Aldermen discussed ways to accommodate both the flea market and volleyball.

"Primarily, we want to get better use out of the building," Alderman George Payne said.

The fate of the flea market will come down to the flooring. The city of Southaven just spend $100,000 on a new volleyball floor that must withstand the traffic from a flea market.

"It's not a problem with foot traffic but any event that's driving vehicles on the floor, the floor can't handle that," the flea market owner said.

Mayor Musselwhite explained that leveling the new floor in the next few months may eliminate the entire issue. He believes the arena frustration has been fueled by misinformation.

"Sometimes issues can get blown out of proportion and I think a little of that went on here," he said. "But it's important that we listen to the citizens regardless if there's one concern."

The board accepted the contract with a 6-1 vote.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.