Two seen pouring insecticide in Walmart children's toy section

Millington police have identified two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.

The incident happened on Oct. 22 at Walmart in Millington.

"It's amazing what young people that have nothing to do can come up with," Walmart shopper Sandy Bass said. "To create a sickness in a young child that ... babies put stuff in their mouth, kids put stuff in their mouth, it's natural."

Walmart corporate headquarter said, "vandalism will not be tolerated in our stores, and we will assist law enforcement in every way possible throughout their investigation."

Millington PD posted on their Facebook page shortly after 4 p.m. Monday that they had identified the two suspects, and they appreciated the public's help.

Walmart said that every affected area has been cleaned and affected merchandise has been removed.

The two are minors, so their names have not been released, and because of that, WMC Action News 5 has since blurred their faces.

