Police investigating after man shot, killed in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating an incident involving a man who was shot and killed in Whitehaven.

The incident happened before noon Monday near the intersection of Hudgins Road and East Holmes Road.

Police said that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

