Delayed crime lab reports holding up investigation into Ismael Lopez's death

Delayed crime lab reports are what's holding up the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Southaven.

Ismael Lopez was killed in July after Southaven officers went to the wrong house to issue a warrant.

So far, limited details have been released in the case, including the officers names involved in the shooting.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite says the city is ready for the investigation to be complete.

"I can just tell you that the city is as anxious as anyone to have the investigation done by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation," he said.

WMC Action News 5 has requested the names of the officers repeatedly, but Southaven will not release them until the investigation is over.

The family has requested a federal investigation into the case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.