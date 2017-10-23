Janet Jackson fans criticize choice of Timberlake for halftime show

Mid-South native Justin Timberlake is preparing for the big stage--the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

The is the first time Timberlake will do that halftime show since he performed during the 2004 Super Bowl in which he ripped away part of Janet Jackson's costume.

He made the announcement on NBC with his good friend Jimmy Fallon,

Timberlake's halftime performance next year likely won't generate the shock his performance with Jackson in 2004 did, where there was that so-called wardrobe malfunction.

Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson's bodice revealing her breast while the two were performing "Rock Your Body."

Jackson got the brunt of the criticism that included a huge FCC fine of $550,000 levied against CBS, and now Jackson fans are criticizing the choice of Timberlake with a movement "Justice for Janet" because those fans say Janet Jackson was banned from NFL half time shows.

However, a report by TMZ says that the NFL claims it never banned Jackson, who is currently on a world tour.

