MPD searching for peeping Tom in Binghampton area

Memphis police are searching for a man who tapped on a woman's window and was seen fondling himself in Binghampton.

The incident happened Oct. 7 between 2:30 and 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Tillman Street and Given Avenue.

Police said similar incident have occurred in the area this year.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, medium build, and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a skull cap, jacket, and baggy pants.

No arrests have been made at this point, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

