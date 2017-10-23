Police say man followed juvenile girl, grabbed her inappropriately

A juvenile girl was followed and grabbed inappropriately, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened at a school bus stop in the area of Hamilton Middle School and Hamilton High School around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

"I have siblings that go to this school. It's scary," Devin Donerson said.

Police said the victim was standing at the school bus stop when a man drove up, rolled down his passenger side window, and talk to the victim as she walked away.

The victims said suspect got out of his vehicle, grabbed her inappropriately, and fled the scene.

Police said at least two additional incidents involving a man attempting to talk to female students has been reported in the area of Hamilton Middle and High schools. The suspect did not exit his vehicle and no physical contact was made in the other two incidents.

"In the morning, we stand out here, and we try to watch," a woman who lives across the street from Hamilton and has children who go to the school, said. She did not wish to be identified. "From now on we'll be walking them to school and that's bad. You have to walk a child inside the building to make sure you're safe."

The suspect is described as approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds with short brown dreadlocks, dark complexion, and thin build. He appears to be in his early 30s, wearing a white over-sized short sleeve t-shirt and black saggy pants.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information in these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

