2 two died, one airlifted in Collierville Crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Collierville police are telling drivers to avoid the area of East Shelby Drive and Reynolds Road.

A fatal two-car accident that happened around 8 p.m. Monday has caused delays at the intersection.

Police said two people died in the crash and one was flown to Regional Medical Center.

