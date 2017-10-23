Family of hit-and-run victim helps add Midtown crosswalk

Lauri Phillips and her family have worked tirelessly to ensure the death of Christopher Phillips does not go in vain.

Christopher was the victim of a hit and run while walking across Madison Avenue near Morrison back in February. Witnesses said the car that hit him was speeding.

"The city has a problem with pedestrian safety," Lauri, Christopher's mom, said.

Lauri is now reaching out to the community to help fix. Monday she hosted a benefit concert in memory of Christopher at the Blue Monkey, located just steps from where he was killed.

Mayor Jim Strickland and other city officials attended the benefit.

The money will go toward adding crosswalks across Madison at Morrison, and across both sides of Morrison. The city also approved the installation of a flashing light, along with reducing the speed limit in this area to 20 miles per hour.

"I kept making those phone calls, emailing the mayor's office, contacting the city council person's office who is responsible," Lauri said. "The number one objective was to ensure the safety of future pedestrians to come."

The family says the goal is to have the crosswalk installation completed in November of this year.

There still has not been an arrest in the hit-and-run death of Christopher Phillips. If you have any information, please call police.

