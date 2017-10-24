TJ Carter named AAC Defensive Player of Week

Tigers freshman cornerback T.J. Carter is the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Carter tallied 14 tackles, a forced fumble, and the game-sealing Interception in the Tigers 42-38 win at Houston last Thursday.
Tiger quarterack Riley Ferguson also made the AAC Honor Roll after passing for a school record 471 yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Cougars.
The 6-1 Tigers next host the Tulane Green Wave on Friday night at the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
