Volunteers make blankets, journals to comfort cancer patients - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Volunteers make blankets, journals to comfort cancer patients

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Volunteers show off their blankets. (Source: McKesson Corp.) Volunteers show off their blankets. (Source: McKesson Corp.)
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

Mid-Southerners donated their time this weekend to help comfort cancer patients.

Two hundred employees from Olive Branch-based McKesson Corporation gathered to make 300 blankets and decorate journals for patients to jot down their thoughts and use as appointment books.

They also wrote personal notes of encouragement for chemotherapy patients in the Mid-South and across the country.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly