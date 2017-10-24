Collierville Fire Dept. names first African-American battalion chief

Collierville Fire Department has named its first African-American battalion chief.

Lieutenant Rickey Walker will officially take the role October 29. He is a Collierville native who graduated from the University of Memphis.

As a battalion chief, Walker will work a 24-hour shift and manage five firehouses.

This includes coordinating fire, emergency medical, hazardous material, and rescue responses, as well as supervising fire lieutenants.

