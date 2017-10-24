Gibson Guitar Factory to move from Downtown Memphis

After 16 years in the heart of Downtown Memphis, Gibson Guitar Factory is on the move.

The factory will move to a new state-of-the-art factory in the greater Memphis area. The exact location is unclear.

Gibson said the new facility will allow them to improve product quality, production capacity, and increase employment in the area.

Gibson is seeking a buyer for their current location near Beale Street.

