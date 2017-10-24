Gibson Guitar Factory to move from Downtown Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gibson Guitar Factory to move from Downtown Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

After 16 years in the heart of Downtown Memphis, Gibson Guitar Factory is on the move.

The factory will move to a new state-of-the-art factory in the greater Memphis area. The exact location is unclear.

Gibson said the new facility will allow them to improve product quality, production capacity, and increase employment in the area.

Gibson is seeking a buyer for their current location near Beale Street.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly