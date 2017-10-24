5th sexual assault reported at Ole Miss this semester

Another sexual assault was reported at the University of Mississippi.

Police said the latest assault happened early Saturday morning at Stockard Hall.

No arrests have been made, but university police have identified the suspect.

This is the fifth reported sexual assault this semester. Police have not connected the crimes.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call police at 662-915-4911.

