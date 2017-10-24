Public input wanted on potential 2018 BSMF acts

Choose901 is looking for the public's input on who they want to see play at 2018's Beale Street Music Festival.

A poll was posted on their website, listing dozens of artists under consideration for the fest.

As of Tuesday morning, the voting was dominated by hip hop acts like Post Malone, J Cole, Kid Cudi, DJ Khaled, and Mac Miller.

The poll will remain open until November 6 at 5 p.m.

You can also comment on the post for a chance to win a pair of three-day passes.

Click here to submit your BSMF picks.

