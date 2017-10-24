Cardinals bring back Oquendo, McGee as coaches

The St.Louis Cardinals are relying on their history as they fill out manager Mike Matheny’s coaching staff.

The organization announced Monday that Jose Oquendo will return as Third Base Coach, and 1985 National League MVP outfielder Willie McGee has been added to the coaching staff, although an exact title has not been determined by the club. Also, Mike Shildt, who has been in the Cardinals system in various roles for several years, has been named Bench Coach.

The Cardinals continue to search for a pitching coach and a bullpen coach.

