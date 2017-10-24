Cardinals bring back Oquendo, McGee as coaches

Marc Gasol scored 26 points to lead the Memphis Grizzles to a 98-90 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.More >>
Choose901 is looking for the public's input on who they want to see play at 2018's Beale Street Music Festival.More >>
Another sexual assault was reported at the University of Mississippi.More >>
After 16 years in the heart of Downtown Memphis, Gibson Guitar Factory is on the move.More >>
Collierville Fire Department has named its first African-American battalion chief.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
