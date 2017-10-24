2 MS teachers arrested for enticing student to sell them drugs

Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.

Ala Harris and Jill Todd, teachers in Water Valley, were indicted on charges of inducing a minor to commit a felony, according to WTVA.

Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys said the student is a victim in the case.

Humphreys said the teachers sent the student out to get prescription drugs, which they then bought from him.

Harris is a seventh grade teacher at Water Valley High School and Todd teaches kindergarten through second grade at Davidson Elementary.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.