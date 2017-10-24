Trick-or-Treat on the plaza at Crosstown Concourse - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Trick-or-Treat on the plaza at Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Have you experienced Crosstown Concourse yet? Why not try it out with the children?

Crosstown will host Creep Sweep this Halloween, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, for trick-or-treating on the plaza.

Your little ghost and goblins can fill their pumpkins and bags from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. 

Live music will be provided by IRIS Orchestra Fellows.

