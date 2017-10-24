Trick-or-Treat on the plaza at Crosstown Concourse.

Have you experienced Crosstown Concourse yet? Why not try it out with the children?

Crosstown will host Creep Sweep this Halloween, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, for trick-or-treating on the plaza.

Your little ghost and goblins can fill their pumpkins and bags from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Live music will be provided by IRIS Orchestra Fellows.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.