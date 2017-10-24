Trump, Corker rivalry reignites with Tweetstorm of jabs

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has reached new heights.

Corker appeared on The Today Show on Tuesday morning and naturally was asked about his decaying relationship with Trump ahead of the president's Senate Republican lunch on tax reform.

Corker referred to the lunch as "a show"

"I do look at these things as more of a photo op. They’re not really about substance," Corker said.

WATCH: “I do look at these things as more of a photo op. They’re not really about substance.” @SenBobCorker on Trump’s tax reform lunch pic.twitter.com/qrxn4Z1LKB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 24, 2017

Corker said there is much work to be done and the tough parts on the tax plan will come in the coming weeks.

Corker, who will not seek re-election, has previously mentioned Trump's comments having a possibility to lead to World War III. When asked about these comments, Corker said the people working around him, such as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, work to contain Trump.

Corker said Trump has "kneecapped" Tillerson in regards to North Korea.

Corker said he wants him to reach a diplomatic solution rather than prodding at North Korea with Tweets.

WATCH: "Left to his own devices, do you think the president is a threat to national security?" @savannahguthrie asks @SenBobCorker pic.twitter.com/GxFFZvUTeU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 24, 2017

Corker said he has always been an independent voice and was not disappointed to see other Republican lawmakers not take his side.

"Other senators may have other issues they're dealing with, but this is the role I believe I should play," Corker said.

In light of Corker's interview, Trump took to Twitter to once again call out Corker for not supporting his tax plan.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker's staff has since disputed Trump's claims that Corker was responsible for the Iran deal.

"In reality, Senator Corker led the opposition to the Iran deal in Congress and voted against it," Corker's spokesperson said in a statement. "He has addressed this claim himself before. But don’t just take our word for it. The Associated Press, USA Today, New York Times, FactCheck.org, and PolitiFact all recently took a look at the claim."

Corker also took one more jab at the president, referring to his previous claim that the White House has become "an adult day care center."

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Trump wasn't going to let that Tweet go unrecognized, so he took back to his Twitter to again call out "liddle'" Bob Corker.

Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

...the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

