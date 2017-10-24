Memphis College of Art to shut down

Memphis College of Arts is making plans to close.

The school has voted to stop recruiting new students immediately and will begin the process to close the school, citing declining enrollment, overwhelming real estate debt, and no viable long-term plan for financial stability.

MCA will continue to operate while existing students finish out their degrees.

The exact time period for the school's closing is not solidified, but the school expects to shut down by May 2020.

“This has been a heartbreaking process,” said MCA Interim President Laura Hine. “But we remain proud of the creative energy MCA artists have long brought to Memphis, and are eternally grateful to the donors and foundations who have sustained us throughout our 81-year history. The tremendous value of the artistic contributions made by MCA faculty, students, and graduates, over many decades, simply can’t be captured in words.”

Read the full statement below:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.