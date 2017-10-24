Sexual assault reported on U of M campus

A sexual assault was reported on the University of Memphis campus.

Police were called to Carpenter Complex on Sunday night when a student said she was sexually assaulted. Back in April, WMC Action News 5 reported another sexual assault in this same complex.

"It's scary, you know? I think there's a lot of people who are naive to the fact that sexual assault does happen like everywhere," Alyssa Kronberg, Carpenter Complex resident, said.

The victim, who is a student and resident at Carpenter Complex, said it happened Saturday night at another apartment inside the complex. She stated she was with a group of people who were not students drinking alcohol, and left around midnight.

She woke up a few hours later, and she said a male, who was at the other apartment earlier, came into her apartment through an unlocked door and assaulted her.

"Lock your doors and keep an eye on your friends," Kronberg said.

Residents said they usually are alerted when something like this happens, but had not heard about this most recent case. U of M police said that's because the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim.

"There's been way too many, and it seems like its becoming a growing problem," U of M student Macey Grant said.

This all comes after student protests over the rape culture, and a heated town hall meeting to address the problem.

Memphis Police Department sex crimes was notified and will be assisting campus police officers with the investigation.

The suspect is described as a 19-years-old male and about 6-feet tall.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.