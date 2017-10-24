Sexual assault reported on UofM campus

Three Memphis college presidents are putting their names on an effort to prevent President Trump's request to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act (DACA).More >>
A sexual assault was reported on the University of Memphis campus.More >>
Memphis College of Arts is making plans to close.More >>
The war of words between President Donald Trump and Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has reached new heights.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
A month after her ordeal, the victim is working on getting a restraining order and marriage annulment.More >>
