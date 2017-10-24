Sexual assault reported on UofM campus

A sexual assault was reported on the University of Memphis campus.

Police were called to Carpenter Complex on Sunday night. The victim said she was at an apartment in Carpenter and when she went to bed, a non-student male entered through an unlocked door and committed the sexual assault.

Kendall Kirkham is working to find more about this on-campus assault. She will have more to report on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

