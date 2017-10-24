3 Memphis college presidents sign letter calling for DACA protection

Three Memphis college presidents are putting their names on an effort to prevent President Trump's request to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act (DACA).

In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer, presidents of hundreds of U.S. colleges urged the lawmakers to pass legislation to protect Dreamers, or people brought to the United States as children and are allowed to stay because of DACA.

Rhodes College, LeMoyne-Owen College, and Christian Brothers University are all on the list of colleges signed on the plea, which you can read below.

Brix Fowler is working to talk to school leaders and students about the letter and the hope to protect Dreamers. Hear from them tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

