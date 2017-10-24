Study ranks best cities to celebrate Halloween

Total spending on Halloween in the U.S. is expected to reach a record $9.1 billion this year, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. And with that in mind they have just released their Best Places for Halloween report, as well as a Tricks and Treats By the Numbers infographic.

To help you decide where to spend the holiday without frightening your bank account, the WalletHub analysts compared the 100 largest U.S. cities in 18 different categories, including trick-or-treat friendliness, candy and chocolate stores per capita, and Halloween weather.

Top 10 Cities for Halloween:

New York, NY Jersey City, NJ Santa Ana, CA Las Vegas, NV Anaheim, CA Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Laredo, TX San Diego, CA Gilbert, AZ

Halloween Facts:

$9.1 Billion – Projected Halloween-related spending in 2017 ($3.35 billion on costumes)

62 Percent – Share of parents who admit to secretly eating their child’s Halloween candy

36 Percent – Share of parents who think it’s OK to let their child trick-or-treat alone by age 12 or 13

30,581 – Record number of jack-o’-lanterns lit at once (Keene, New Hampshire, October 2013)

