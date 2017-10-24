Southwest awarded $800K grant to provide child care for parents seeking degrees

The U.S. Department of Education awarded nearly $800,000 to Southwest Tennessee Community College to support parents who wish to complete school.

The grant will allow Southwest Tennessee to provide care for children 2.5-5 years old of Pell-eligible students who are pursuing an associate degree.

“It’s a fact that providing affordable childcare improves the student-parent persistence towards graduation,” Southwest Child Care Centers Director Dr. Mary Palmer said. “Finding quality childcare is often the first and most stubborn hurdle for parents who want a better life through education. This removes that barrier in a licensed, nationally accredited environment so our parents/students can confidently move forward with their academic aspirations.”

The money will support 45 children. Southwest cares for nearly 250 at its Union Avenue and Macon Cove campuses.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.