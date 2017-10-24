InventHer conference aims to teach young women in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

InventHer conference aims to teach young women in Memphis

Students got the chance to hear from local female leaders at the InventHer 2017 STEM conference.

The young women heard from MATA board member Roquita Coleman-Williams and Dr. Ruth Jones while they learned about STEM and how to create an innovative learning experience for diverse young girls in Memphis high schools.

