Downtown roads to close for Susan G. Komen race

Imagine a world without breast cancer. It's not just a slogan, but the vision and reason for the Susan G. Komen Memphis-Mid-South Race for the Cure.

This Saturday, October, 28, 2017, survivors and co-survivors will lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement in Downtown Memphis. Runners and walkers will snake through downtown during the 5K route. Several streets will close around AutoZone Park and throughout downtown. The race starts at 9 a.m.

The will also be a Family Fun One Mile Walk.

You can register your team, join a team, or register as an individual.

The money raised from this event stays right here in the community,"Seventy-five percent of the net proceeds raised through Race for the Cure stays in our community..." according to komenmemphis.org.

For more information on how to register, where to make donations and a map of the route, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.