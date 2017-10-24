Controlling stake of Grizzlies could go up for sale Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies minority owners can begin the process of purchasing the team on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Steven Kaplan and Daniel Straus can make an offer on the purchase of the team from controlling owner Robert Pera. Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of Pera's purchase. At least one is expected to make their first offer within 60 days, sources told ESPN.

The process could take months. If Kaplan and Straus chose not to bid, they'll have another chance in 2020.

