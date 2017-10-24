Covington ice cream factory catches fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Covington ice cream factory catches fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Covington Mayor) (Source: Covington Mayor)
COVINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Unilever caught fire in Covington on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the ice cream factory on Hwy 51, pouring smoke from the roof.

The building was evacuated.

No injuries are reported.

