Olive Branch citizens want answers after multiple police officers resign

The people of Olive Branch are talking about police officers who resigned amid salacious allegations.

"Was it some kind of weird sex ring or who knows," Mary Emily White said.

White also says people's imaginations in Olive Branch are going wild after talk of police officers resigning over some kind of sexual misconduct.

"Everyone wants to know. I mean people are very concerned about this issue. Why? Because they feel as if they want to trust the people in place to be in city government," she said.

WMC Action News 5 first got a tip on Friday about resignations. One alderman confirmed to WMC5's Janice Broach that several Olive Branch police officers resigned during an executive session of the board of aldermen. But that was all that was revealed.

WMC5's Broach went to Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips' office and was told he was in his office but unavailable.

The mayor wrote in a statement that the matter is a personnel issue not a public safety issue. He wrote he will not publicly discuss personnel issues and won't release personnel records per state law.

WMC5 also went to the Olive Branch Police Department and was told the chief was not in. On Friday, Chief Don Gammage said he was not commenting.

An Olive Branch resident, who did not want to be identified, says that's not good enough.

"I think as a matter of public record, if my tax dollars go to pay these city employees, I should know exactly what's going on, and if these offenses happened while they were on the clock and did I pay for it," the Olive Branch resident said.

Other Olive Branch aldermen said they weren't commenting.

