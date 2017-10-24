Woman dies after crash with tractor trailer

A woman died after her car was hit by a tractor trailer Monday night on Lamar Avenue.

Police say 36-year-old Tanya Brookins died after this crash at the intersection with Knight Arnold.

The truck's driver, Joseph Maxim from California, is charged with vehicular homicide.

According to the crash report, Brookins was turning left when the big-rig ran a red light and slammed into her car.

