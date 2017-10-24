Some of TN's biggest stars expected for Sonny Melton's benefit concert

A large benefit concert is planned in memory of the West Tennessee nurse who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

Sonny Melton was killed while shielding his wife from the gunfire, and now some of the state's biggest songwriters are coming to the performing arts center in Paris, Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Melton's wife, Heather, is hoping this concert makes a difference.

"I feel like my life plan has changed, like there is another plan for me than the road I was on. I love being a physician but maybe there's something else I need to do," she said.

Proceeds will go to the Sonny Melton Memorial Scholarship Fund to support a student pursuing a career in nursing.

Heather says a separate fund will also reinvest in community projects like food pantries.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.