Some of TN's biggest stars expected for Sonny Melton's benefit concert

Unilever caught fire in Covington on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Unilever caught fire in Covington on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A large benefit concert is planned in memory of the West Tennessee nurse who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting.More >>
A large benefit concert is planned in memory of the West Tennessee nurse who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting.More >>
A woman died after her car was hit by a tractor trailer Monday night on Lamar Avenue.More >>
A woman died after her car was hit by a tractor trailer Monday night on Lamar Avenue.More >>
The people of Olive Branch are talking about police officers who resigned amid salacious allegations.More >>
The people of Olive Branch are talking about police officers who resigned amid salacious allegations.More >>
Last week three students were shot--one as he walked to school and two others on their way home.More >>
Last week three students were shot--one as he walked to school and two others on their way home.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.More >>