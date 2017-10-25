Shelby County hosts emergency training classes

Shelby County Office of Preparedness is hosting two classes that could help save lives.

A class on surviving and escaping an active shooter is planned for November 9 and 18.

Another two-day class on "community emergency response teams" will cover things like search and rescue, hazardous materials, and triage. Those will be held October 28 and November 5.

