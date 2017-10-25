Long-awaited Germantown Trader Joe's not dead yet

The future of Trader Joe's in Germantown is still relatively unknown.

A new agenda for the planning commission shows a new project permit has been filed for the site on Exeter Road. It shows developers are requesting final site plan approval.

Back in May, the developer for Trader Joe's pulled out of the project, but owners of the location were still in communication with Trader Joe's.

A planning meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

