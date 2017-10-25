Long-awaited Germantown Trader Joe's not dead yet

The future of Trader Joe's in Germantown is still relatively unknown.More >>
The future of Trader Joe's in Germantown is still relatively unknown.More >>
Shelby County Office of Preparedness is hosting two classes that could help save lives.More >>
Shelby County Office of Preparedness is hosting two classes that could help save lives.More >>
Unilever caught fire in Covington on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Unilever caught fire in Covington on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A large benefit concert is planned in memory of the West Tennessee nurse who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting.More >>
A large benefit concert is planned in memory of the West Tennessee nurse who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting.More >>
A woman died after her car was hit by a tractor trailer Monday night on Lamar Avenue.More >>
A woman died after her car was hit by a tractor trailer Monday night on Lamar Avenue.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>