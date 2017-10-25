Clayborn Temple rebirth getting boost from national group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A historic preservation organization is joining the push to raise money for rehabilitation of the Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tennessee.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the downtown Memphis temple to its National Treasures portfolio on Wednesday.

The designation means the privately-funded trust will help local groups raise money for the rehabilitation of the old church and develop re-use plans for the building.

The trust also accepted the temple into the National Fund for Sacred Places, which makes it eligible for a grant of up to $250,000.

Clayborn Temple is undergoing a renovation effort. It was the home base for the sanitation workers strike that brought civil rights leader Martin Luther King. Jr. to the city nearly 50 years ago. King was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

