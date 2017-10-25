Bomb threat reported at Hamilton High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bomb threat reported at Hamilton High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Students were moved from Hamilton High School after a bomb threat was reported.

School officials moved students to the middle school while law enforcement looks into the credibility of the threat.

School officials said everyone is safe.

