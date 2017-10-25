Tito Jackson joins B.B. King's Blues Band

Tito Jackson, member of the legendary Jackson music family and former Jackson 5 member, will embark on a major world tour with a Memphis band.

Jackson and B.B. King's Blues Band announced Wednesday they would be teaming up.

Before Jackson can go on tour with B.B. King's Blues Band, they have to rehearse, and those rehearsals will take place in Memphis.

“Memphis will be making history as these two music greats come together," one of the band's promoters said.

Jackson said he's a blues man at heart, and he's always idolized B.B. King.

"I've always been a blues player--ever since the day I picked up the guitar, I guess. B.B. King was my hero when I was just a young man--maybe 7 or 8 years old," Jackson said. "To be a person that can play with B.B. King's band, I'm deeply honored."

Jackson said he tried for years to organize a collaboration with B.B. King. Then, while visiting the late blues legend's grave, Jackson came up with a way to carry on B.B. King's legacy.

B.B. King's granddaughter said she's very excited about Jackson carrying on her grandfather's legacy.

"For him to have his own legacy and want to be a part of my grandfather's legacy was just like moving," Krystal Young said.

Now, the only thing left is for Jackson to get his own personally named guitar. Following in the footsteps of B.B. King, Jackson said he plans to name his specially made Gibson guitar after someone close to him. His guitar will carry the name "Katie," which is what most people call his mother.

