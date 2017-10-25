LIVE: Tito Jackson joins B.B. King's Blues Band

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Tito Jackson, member of the legendary Jackson music family and former Jackson 5 member, will embark on a major world tour with a Memphis band.

Jackson and B.B. King's Blues Band announced Wednesday they would be teaming up.

Jackson will go on a world tour with the B.B. King's Blues Band.

Jackson said he didn't get a chance to go on a blues tour until 2000, but he said he's always had a love for blues and always idolized B.B. King.

"I've always been a blues player...BB King was my hero when I was just a young man--maybe 7 or 8 years old," Jackson said. "To be a person that can play with B.B. King's band, I'm deeply honored."

