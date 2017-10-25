Lakeland Mall set for demolition Wednesday

Lakeland is scheduled to demolish the vacant Lakeland Mall on Wednesday.

Demolition is set for 1:30 p.m. The vacant building is being torn down to make room for a 160+ acre development project.

The project includes shopping, dining, hotels, and an entertainment space all lumped together in an area that will be known as The Lake District.

