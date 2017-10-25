SCS staff, students participate in MLK-inspired non-violence training

Lakeland is scheduled to demolish the vacant Lakeland Mall on Wednesday.More >>
Witnesses heard more than seven shots fired near Central Avenue.More >>
A Shelby County Schools teacher took a hit rap song and turned it into an educational moment for her students.More >>
The prosecution team that convicted Zach Adams in the murder of Holly Bobo was awarded for their efforts.More >>
Tito Jackson, member of the legendary Jackson music family and former Jackson 5 member, will embark on a major world tour with a Memphis band.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
