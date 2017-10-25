Prosecution team given state award for convicting Zach Adams

The prosecution team that convicted Zach Adams in the murder of Holly Bobo was awarded for their efforts.

Bobo, a West Tennessee nursing student, was abducted, raped, and murdered in 2011.

Last month, Adams was found guilty of the murder.

Jennifer Nichols, Paul Hagerman, Eric Christensen, Stephen Ragland, and Amy McCullough were presented with the President's Award for their work on the case.

"The Bobo case made them known statewide," Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said. "The way they handle every case is what makes them most deserving of the award."

Adams is imprisoned in Morgan County.

