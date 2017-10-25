Teacher turns popular rap song into educational opportunity

A Shelby County Schools teacher took a hit rap song and turned it into an educational moment for her students.

Candous Brown teaches English at Raleigh-Egypt High School. She heard Cardi B's hit "Bodak Yellow," and saw it as an opportunity to teach.

"It's the hottest song in the country, and then she's flipping it with education," radio personality John Best said.

Inspired by an experience she had during a Senior trip, she remixed the song with lyrics reminding the students about the importance of their final year in high school.

"It was about them being responsible for their actions and them taking this senior year and actually living it to the fullest," Brown said.

Brown's creation has now taken on a life of its own. It's even being played on the radio.

WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips spoke with Brown about the song and what the exposure has done for her and her students. See her full report tonight at 5.

