1 killed in suspected shooting on Central Avenue

Witnesses heard more than seven shots fired near Central Avenue.

Memphis Police Department said officers arrived and found one man dead.

The suspected shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Central and Tanglewood Street.

Neighbors told WMC Action News 5 that they saw a car being shot at on Central and crash into trees.

Chance Butler was doing construction work in midtown when he heard several gunshots.

"We just seen a car come by and it went into that ditch, and we walk down there and he was dead," he said.

Butler said he and his dad saw the victim, who he described as a man in his 20s, take his last breath.

"(My dad) went into the bushes to see if he was alright. He said he heard him gasping for air, but by then, he done died, like, he done took his last breath," he explained.

They didn't see who was shooting, but noticed bullet holes all on the side of the victim's car.

"My dad told me they was shooting at the car that I saw. They think he was shot. That's why he (was slumped over)," Butler said.

Multiple neighbors said they heard shots blocks away, as far back as Central around McLean Boulevard.

"I was just in my room, and I heard about seven shots back to back," Alexandra Rawlings said. "It's scary. Just be careful."

Butler, who lives in Nutbush, said he's used to hearing gunshots, but has never seen anything like this.

"People shooting guns all the time. It's nothing new to me anymore, but seeing somebody get killed...it's different," Butler said.

Officers have not determined the victim's cause of death.

Offcs are on the scene of a DOA @ Tanglewood and Central. One male has been pronounced on the scene. Cause of death is unkn @ this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.