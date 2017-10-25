1 killed in suspected shooting on Central Avenue

Witnesses heard more than seven shots fired near Central Avenue.

Memphis Police Department said officers arrived and found one person dead.

The suspected shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Tanglewood Street.

Officers have not determined the victim's cause of death.

Offcs are on the scene of a DOA @ Tanglewood and Central. One male has been pronounced on the scene. Cause of death is unkn @ this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 25, 2017

