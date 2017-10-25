1 killed in suspected shooting on Central Avenue - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in suspected shooting on Central Avenue

By WMC Action News 5 Staff

MEMPHIS, TN

Witnesses heard more than seven shots fired near Central Avenue.

Memphis Police Department said officers arrived and found one person dead.

The suspected shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Tanglewood Street.

Officers have not determined the victim's cause of death.

