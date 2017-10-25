Woman shot, killed in Whitehaven

You could be part of the first ever Orange Mound 5K.More >>
In just one week, the nation will add a powerful new tool to its weather satellite fleet. On Nov. 10, NASA will launch the newest weather satellite into space.More >>
The show "An American in Paris" is showing at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.More >>
Nonviolence training is underway for faculty and staff in Shelby County Schools, based on the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.More >>
We are sending a High 5 to a Memphis comfort dog who made a donation to breast cancer research.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Four women in connection with a shoplifting incident at Victoria's Secret in Edgewater Mall are now in custody.More >>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.More >>
