Woman shot, killed in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A woman was shot and killed shortly after noon in Whitehaven on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Tulane Road.

No suspect information is available at this point.

