Memphis comfort dog donates to breast cancer research

We are sending a High 5 to a Memphis comfort dog who made a donation to breast cancer research.

Comfort dog Job, the only LLC K-9 trained comfort dog in Memphis, visited WMC Action News 5 on Wednesday.

He is affiliated with Christ the King Lutheran Church. He's been in Memphis about a year and is trained to be a calming influence, no matter where he goes.

“I take him out and go to nursing homes and Alzheimer's units and visit with the people the residents,” said handler Pete Wasmund.

“He brings comfort and compassion to anyone he meets,” said Genie Swan with Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Job and his handlers gave our Andrew Douglas a camouflage print pink tie for his Pink Tie Campaign for breast cancer awareness.

