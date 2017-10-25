‘Operation Grizzly Bear’ brings in THP to work traffic incidents

A new partnership between Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hoping to reduce violent crime.

Wednesday, they introduced Operation Grizzly Bear, which essentially brings in Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers to handle traffic incidents.

This will allow deputies and officers to focus on other crimes.

"It's going to be increased patrol, more of a zero tolerance of traffic enforcement, hoping to stop and curtail anything that is felony related and also frees up Shelby County and MPD to focus on areas that they have violent crime in," said Captain Jimmie Johnson with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

We're told Mayor Jim Strickland requested the partnership, which THP agreed to.

