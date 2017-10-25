Report cards delayed for some SCS students

You could be part of the first ever Orange Mound 5K.More >>
In just one week, the nation will add a powerful new tool to its weather satellite fleet. On Nov. 10, NASA will launch the newest weather satellite into space.More >>
The show "An American in Paris" is showing at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.More >>
Nonviolence training is underway for faculty and staff in Shelby County Schools, based on the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.More >>
We are sending a High 5 to a Memphis comfort dog who made a donation to breast cancer research.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
