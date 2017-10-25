Report cards delayed for some SCS students

Some Shelby County Schools students will not get their report cards on time.

SCS announced Wednesday that some schools are seeing delays in sending report cards home.

All students were supposed to get report cards Wednesday. An unspecified issue is delaying those releases.

However, parents can still access their children's grades online.

Parents - Several schools have reported issues with report cards, and there maybe delays in sending those grades home this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ntTp1E0ZZj — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) October 25, 2017

