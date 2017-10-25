Report cards delayed for some SCS students - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Report cards delayed for some SCS students

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Some Shelby County Schools students will not get their report cards on time.

SCS announced Wednesday that some schools are seeing delays in sending report cards home.

All students were supposed to get report cards Wednesday. An unspecified issue is delaying those releases.

However, parents can still access their children's grades online.

