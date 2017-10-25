‘An American in Paris’ now showing at Orpheum Theatre

The show "An American in Paris" is showing at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.

We went behind the scenes to get the details on the show and learn a few ballet moves in the process.

“In this show, ballet is so important,” said cast member Weston Krukow. “For us for dancers in the show, we have to be prepared."



Krukow is what they call a "swing" in the business.



“All the choreography is very specific, my job is to know exactly one person’s route or show and I replace them if they call out sick or don’t make it to the theater,” Krukow said.



The show is based off the Oscar-winning 1951 film.



“They’ve taken it and instead of having this romantic idea of this fun story, they’ve centered it around post World War II in Paris,” Krukow said.

The show runs through Sunday at the Orpheum.

